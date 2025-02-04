Ewan McGregor Gets Restraining Order for Woman Threatening His Family

Ewan McGregor is dealing with an obsessed woman who's traveled cross country to contact him, while making bizarre threats involving firearms, the "DaVinci Code" and her desire to have a baby with him.

The actor filed docs to get a restraining order against Angelica Gorentz, who first came on his radar in 2022 ... when she sent hundreds of "rambling, delusional and threatening messages" to him. According to the docs, Gorentz sees herself as Ewan's jilted lover, and believes his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, stole him from her.

The threat greatly increased last month for Ewan and his family when Gorentz drove from Minnesota to California and showed up on the night of Christmas Eve at the home of his ex-wife. Ewan, Mary and their children were all there celebrating the holidays, when Gorentz tried to gain access to the property -- but she was turned away at a security gate after asking several bizarre questions.

After that scary encounter, he says Gorentz amped up the insanity ... making deadly threats while referencing the TV show "Dexter" and a sniper rifle she was researching.

Ewan says Gorentz has fired off more than 500 emails to him or his family members since 2022, and one common theme is about her wanting to have children with him, but she says it in a very aggressive/violent way. For instance, he says one message in December read, "Because I only need your balls to have kids with you with IVF not your f**king d**k."

Also, last October, she also told Ewan she'd just watched "DaVinci Code," and believed the whole film was a secret message "from the Illuminati saying that I'm a princess."

The whole case -- as Ewan describes it, at least -- gives scary "Baby Reindeer" vibes ... minus a single shred of humor.

According to the docs, Gorentz even declared she would be making the cross-country trek to his ex-wife's house, but then chastised Ewan, saying, "You f**k up by the metric tone [sic] since you NEVER FOUND ME IN PERSON. do I mack [sic] myself clear."

Terrifyingly, she also sent messages as she was making the drive ... detailing stops she made along the way, and what she was doing in each town.