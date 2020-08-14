Ewan McGregor Splitting 'Star Wars' Royalties in Divorce

Ewan McGregor and his ex-wife have finally reached the end of their divorce case ... and we've learned the actor is parting ways with half of his royalties from the 'Star Wars' prequels.

According to the divorce judgment, the judge signed off on Ewan and Eve's split of the property from their 22-year marriage ... and they'll be splitting royalties and residuals from the projects Ewan worked on during the marriage. That includes FOUR 'Star Wars' movies, which it's fair to say amounts to a LOT of dough.

To give you some perspective, the 3 prequels each earned between $649 million to more than $1 billion -- although it's unclear if his royalties include back end ... a cut of the box office. Of course, he's also starred in "Angels & Demons," "The Men Who Stare at Goats" and "Moulin Rouge."

According to the docs, Ewan will keep THIRTY vehicles, and Eve gets to keep a $6.62 million L.A. crib ... plus all of her jewelry, some bank accounts, along with a mere 5 vehicles. She'll also get $501,704 in cash to even out the asset split.

Eve will also get base child support of $14,934 per month and base spousal support of $35,868 per month ... plus additional kickers if Ewan earns more money than usual in a given year. The exes are sharing joint legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Anouk.