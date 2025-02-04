Lil Xan Confirms He's 3 Years Sober, Credits Loved Ones & New Label

All Thanks to My GF, Fam & Label

Lil Xan is counting his blessings while reaching a new milestone in his sobriety journey ... telling us he wouldn't be here without some very influential people.

We caught up with the rapper outside BLVD Steak in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, where he confirms he's now 3 years sober, and looking to start fresh professionally with his new record label.

Per the "Betrayed" artist, he's now working with 3rd Eye Recordings, a label with Universal Music Group ... so, you can understand his excitement.

As Xan put it ... he's on the straight and narrow thanks to this deal, as well as all the good people in his life right now.

Specifically, the musician shouted out his girlfriend, Lexie, his parents, and his new team courtesy of the label.

He added ... "It's a lot of great, great stuff going on right now. So, I'm just very blessed and very grateful."

We first reported on Xan's sobriety journey back in 2022 ... so it's great to see his continuing success.

2025 promises to be a good year for Lil Xan ... especially after a rough ending to 2024. As you know, the rapper was recorded getting physical with a concertgoer at his Boston show in November.