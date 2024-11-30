Lil Xan Body-Slammed Right After Chucking Mic, Kicking Man At Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

It looks like Lil Xan didn't get away unscathed after he roughed up a concertgoer last week ... 'cause it appears the rapper got body-slammed right afterward.

In exclusive video obtained by TMZ ... LX can be seen being whisked away and thrown to the ground by a larger dude ... not long after he threw a mic at a man in the audience before kicking him in the face.

It is unclear if the guy who threw Lil Xan to the ground was security ... but whoever he was, it was clear he wasn't putting up with any nonsense.

Just before the slam, Lil Xan was forcibly escorted offstage at Royale, a nightclub in Boston. The new video shows Xan appearing to throw hands prior to the body slam.

It's unclear why the initial incident took place -- though another angle seems to show the guy flipping off LX before Xan threw the mic at him.

We were told security tried to stop Xan after it all went down, but he took off -- and law enforcement sources tell us cops were called at just after 1:30 AM Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources say the call was for assault and battery ... and man in the pit refused medical attention at the scene.