Priest Attacked During Mass, on Video, Homeless Man Arrested for Assault

Here's something Jesus would not do ... a man attacked a priest in the middle of a prayer, running out from a pew to tackle the reverend ... and it's all on video.

The unholy incident went down Tuesday during a service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in Spokane, WA ... and footage shows the moment a priest was tackled to the ground.

Ya gotta see the video ... Rev. David Gaines is kneeling in prayer with other priests when a man rises from his pew and runs towards the altar ... scaling a few steps and clumsily wrestling Gaines to the ground.

Chaos ensues as other priests pull the attacker away ... and when the dust settles, cops arrest the guy they believe is responsible for the attack.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, cops say the attacker here is a 40-year-old homeless man named Joshua Summer ... and he's been charged with fourth-degree assault.

Unclear what provoked the attack ... but Rev. Darrin Connall told KHQ in Spokane the man was quietly sitting in his pew for about 45 minutes before going on the offensive.