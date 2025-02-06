Ryan Day Gets Contract Extension After Winning 2025 National Championship

Ryan Day's 2025 is off to a pretty amazing start ... not only did he win his first National Championship as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the university just inked him to a contract extension months after many fans were calling for his job!

The school announced Thursday the two sides agreed to tack on three years to Day's current deal, meaning he'll now earn an average of $12.5 million a year though 2031.

It's an astounding turnaround for the 45-year-old HC ... who was facing massive fan backlash after suffering his fourth straight loss to their archrival, the Michigan Wolverines back in November.

While the calls for his job were loud, he did have some support from influential figures like former superstar OSU running back Maurice Clarett who told us at the time he didn't believe the losses fell solely on Coach Day. Even former Wolverines star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law said Day should still be the man to lead the team.

Maurice and Ty were obviously right ... the team won a Natty just weeks later.

Day holds a 70-10 record since taking over the helm in 2019. Unfortunately for him, the one glaring downside has been the lack of success against Michigan, which is as important as winning a title to many fans in Ohio.