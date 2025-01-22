OSU's Will Howard Has No Hard Feelings Toward Golf Cart Driver, 'I Am All Good!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

The most famous golf cart crash in college football history has a happy ending ... Will Howard just revealed there's been no fallout whatsoever from the Buckeyes' post-national championship accident.

The Ohio State quarterback told TMZ Sports on Wednesday while making an appearance at a Raising Cane's in Columbus that he, Ryan Day and Cody Simon are OK ... despite their ride running into a concrete wall following their victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.

Some lady just crashed the golf cart carrying Ryan Day and Will Howard in the Mercedes-Benz tunnel after they won the National Championship pic.twitter.com/o3UqM5ZhrO — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) January 21, 2025 @PCGreenfield

Howard actually told us he's been super amused by the whole thing ... and he's hoping the woman who caused the mishap with a bit of a lead foot isn't beating herself up too badly.

"The poor girl," he said. "I feel terrible for her. Hopefully she's bouncing back."

Howard did note there might have been a slight possibility Day encountered some initial whiplash ... but he said everything seems all good some 36 hours later.

"No worries on that," he added.