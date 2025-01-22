OSU's Will Howard Has No Hard Feelings Toward Golf Cart Driver, 'I Am All Good!'
The most famous golf cart crash in college football history has a happy ending ... Will Howard just revealed there's been no fallout whatsoever from the Buckeyes' post-national championship accident.
The Ohio State quarterback told TMZ Sports on Wednesday while making an appearance at a Raising Cane's in Columbus that he, Ryan Day and Cody Simon are OK ... despite their ride running into a concrete wall following their victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.
Some lady just crashed the golf cart carrying Ryan Day and Will Howard in the Mercedes-Benz tunnel after they won the National Championship pic.twitter.com/o3UqM5ZhrO— Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) January 21, 2025 @PCGreenfield
Howard actually told us he's been super amused by the whole thing ... and he's hoping the woman who caused the mishap with a bit of a lead foot isn't beating herself up too badly.
"The poor girl," he said. "I feel terrible for her. Hopefully she's bouncing back."
Howard did note there might have been a slight possibility Day encountered some initial whiplash ... but he said everything seems all good some 36 hours later.
"No worries on that," he added.
Howard -- who was joined by star OSU defender Jack Sawyer at the local Cane's -- is giving himself a few more days to smile about the incident and his new trophy before he gets back to work ... as both he and Sawyer said they'll begin prepping for the NFL draft after a little more celebrating this week.