Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

OSU's Will Howard Has No Hard Feelings Toward Golf Cart Driver, 'I Am All Good!'

OSU's Will Howard No Hard Feelings Toward Golf Cart Driver ... 'I Am All Good!!!'

012225_will_howard_jack_sawyer-kal
it's been fun !!!
TMZSports.com

The most famous golf cart crash in college football history has a happy ending ... Will Howard just revealed there's been no fallout whatsoever from the Buckeyes' post-national championship accident.

The Ohio State quarterback told TMZ Sports on Wednesday while making an appearance at a Raising Cane's in Columbus that he, Ryan Day and Cody Simon are OK ... despite their ride running into a concrete wall following their victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.

Howard actually told us he's been super amused by the whole thing ... and he's hoping the woman who caused the mishap with a bit of a lead foot isn't beating herself up too badly.

"The poor girl," he said. "I feel terrible for her. Hopefully she's bouncing back."

Ohio State Buckeyes Celebrate National Championship Win
Launch Gallery
Buck yeah! Launch Gallery
Getty

Howard did note there might have been a slight possibility Day encountered some initial whiplash ... but he said everything seems all good some 36 hours later.

"No worries on that," he added.

ohio state will howard jack sawyer sub getty swipe
Getty

Howard -- who was joined by star OSU defender Jack Sawyer at the local Cane's -- is giving himself a few more days to smile about the incident and his new trophy before he gets back to work ... as both he and Sawyer said they'll begin prepping for the NFL draft after a little more celebrating this week.

related articles