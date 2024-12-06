Maurice Clarett Says Ohio State Season Not A Waste Despite Michigan Loss

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ohio State Buckeye fans are still dealing with the effects of their loss to hated rival Michigan ... OSU legend Maurice Clarett has begun to look ahead, telling us the Buckeyes will be in the playoffs, with an opportunity to win a championship!

Babcock caught up with the former national champion following the Wolverines 13-10 win over his alma mater on Saturday. While Clarett hoped the team would compete for the Big Ten championship this weekend, he's not going to cry over spilled milk.

"I'm not the person to cry over one moment when you have a bunch of other things in front of you. We still have the playoffs coming up. Chances are we'll play here either December 21 or 22, and we have a handful of games."

"There is still a season to play. That's where my focus is at, and I think that's where the young guys and the team should be at."

Still ... many fans are fuming over the loss -- with some even calling for head coach Ryan Day to be kicked to the curb. While Clarett acknowledges that Day holds some responsibility for the loss, it shouldn't fall all on him.

"It's just not the coach," Clarett said. "It's the players who have to execute. You can't have two turnovers, one coming out of the end zone within the 10 and then going in within the 10. You can't have those, you can't have two missed field goals."

"He has some to blame, but he's not the only thing to blame, you lose as a team."