Kelly Rowland Rings In Birthday With Sexy Balloon-Themed Photo Shoot

Kelly Rowland is ringing in her birthday -- and she’s turning up the heat with some sizzling, balloon-themed IG pics that prove she’s the real gift!

The singer was taking things to new heights ... posing with a bunch of chrome green balloons, including two strategically placed ones that spelled out "44" across her chest.

KR was floating on fab for this birthday shoot, but the inspo didn’t just inflate out of nowhere -- she gave props to Naomi Campbell’s iconic 2018 shoot for blowing up the idea.

Looks like Kelly’s not one to let another year under her belt burst her bubble … she’s floating into 44 looking fire.