Kelly Rowland Rings In Birthday With Sexy Balloon-Themed Photo Shoot

Kelly Rowland Pops Off In Sexy Bday Shoot!!!🎈

Kelly Rowland Posts Her Balloons For her 44th Birthday
Kelly Rowland is ringing in her birthday -- and she’s turning up the heat with some sizzling, balloon-themed IG pics that prove she’s the real gift!

The singer was taking things to new heights ... posing with a bunch of chrome green balloons, including two strategically placed ones that spelled out "44" across her chest.

0211-kelly-roland-44th-birthday-balloons-photos-primary-2
Instagram / @kellyrowland

KR was floating on fab for this birthday shoot, but the inspo didn’t just inflate out of nowhere -- she gave props to Naomi Campbell’s iconic 2018 shoot for blowing up the idea.

kelly rowland birthday instagram kellyrowland
Instagram / @kellyrowland

Looks like Kelly’s not one to let another year under her belt burst her bubble … she’s floating into 44 looking fire.

Happy Birthday, Kelly!

