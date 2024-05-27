Kelly Rowland's Cannes Security Guard Also Had Run-In with South Korean Actress

Kelly Rowland is racking up allies in the South of France -- a South Korean actress is now the third woman to get into it with the same Cannes Film Festival security guard Kelly chewed out.

Yoona -- a K-pop star turned actress -- was on the same grand staircase Kelly had been on a couple days earlier, and as she posed for pics and waved to fans ... the female security staffer blocked Yoona with her arm and rushed her into the event.

It was the same exact move the usher pulled with Kelly, except Yoona went much more peacefully. Not a single finger in the face this time around.

As we reported, Dominican actress Massiel Taveras had her own heated clash with that security guard, who also attempted to block her photos at a screening earlier this week. Massiel defied the woman, though, pushing her aside and angrily unfurling her gown's giant train ... which had a pic of Jesus Christ she clearly wanted photographed.

Dominican actress Massiel Taveras was moved out of the carpet as she posed for photos at the Cannes Film Festival.



Here's what's interesting about the 3 incidents ... they all involved women of color. Now, Kelly is the only one who's spoken out about it, and she claims it was a case of discrimination.

As she put it to a reporter, "There were other women who attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn't get scolded or pushed off."