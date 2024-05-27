Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kelly Rowland's Cannes Security Guard Also Had Run-In with South Korean Actress

Cannes Film Festival Korean Actress Got Kelly'd Too!!! Same Guard, New Video

Kelly Rowland is racking up allies in the South of France -- a South Korean actress is now the third woman to get into it with the same Cannes Film Festival security guard Kelly chewed out.

Yoona -- a K-pop star turned actress -- was on the same grand staircase Kelly had been on a couple days earlier, and as she posed for pics and waved to fans ... the female security staffer blocked Yoona with her arm and rushed her into the event.

It was the same exact move the usher pulled with Kelly, except Yoona went much more peacefully. Not a single finger in the face this time around.

kelly rowland red carpet heated
As we reported, Dominican actress Massiel Taveras had her own heated clash with that security guard, who also attempted to block her photos at a screening earlier this week. Massiel defied the woman, though, pushing her aside and angrily unfurling her gown's giant train ... which had a pic of Jesus Christ she clearly wanted photographed.

Here's what's interesting about the 3 incidents ... they all involved women of color. Now, Kelly is the only one who's spoken out about it, and she claims it was a case of discrimination.

STANDING BY HER boundaries
As she put it to a reporter, "There were other women who attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn't get scolded or pushed off."

The Cannes Film Festival has not publicly addressed any of the run-ins.

