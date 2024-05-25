Massiel Taveras Shoves Security at Cannes, Same Person Kelly Rowland Confronted

Another star got into an argument with security at Cannes ... and, it appears it's with the same person Kelly Rowland confronted!

Actress Massiel Taveras hit the red carpet May 22 at the famous French festival in a white dress with a long train ... covered in the image of Jesus Christ.

Dominican actress Massiel Taveras was moved out of the carpet as she posed for photos at the Cannes Film Festival.



The same security guard was involved in an incident with Kelly Rowland. https://t.co/O3Q1788tjy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 25, 2024 @PopCrave

Now, new video -- currently going viral on X -- shows Taveras trying to lay out the image so photogs can snap pics of it ... while security in all-black attire attempts to guide her up the stairs.

Check out the clip ... a lot of the tension seems to come from Taveras worrying about the image on the dress being stepped on or covered up -- and, she's passionately protecting the gown from the surrounding security hawks.

But, watch closely ... 'cause the person mostly guiding her up the steps -- and who Taveras shoves -- might look familiar, 'cause it seems to be the same woman who Rowland called out on the red carpet earlier this week.

Remember ... KR seemed to tell off a security guard earlier this week while making her way up the same steps -- with a lip reader telling MailOnline she chastised her for speaking to her rudely.

And, later on in the week, Kelly implied race may have been a factor in the explosive interaction.