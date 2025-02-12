Robinson Cano Says He Can 'For Sure' Still Play in MLB

I Can Still 'For Sure' Play In MLB!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Robinson Cano's 42 years old, but he's adamant he could still be effective in the MLB ... telling TMZ Sports he could "for sure" still get some knocks in the Big Leagues.

The former New York Yankees superstar hasn't logged an official at-bat in The Show since the 2022 season, although when we asked him this week if he still believes he has pro juice left in him ... he didn't mince words.

"Oh," he said with a smile. "For sure. For sure! Yes!"

Cano said he still feels strong ... and, more importantly, he told us his legs haven't given up on him yet.

"I believe that I can still play," the ex-second baseman said.

Cano will have a few high-profile events in the next few weeks to show he's not all talk ... first up, he's playing in Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic on Thursday in Houston -- an event he won MVP at last year.

Then, he's off to Dubai -- where he'll play for the Arabia Wolves against the Mid East Falcons in the Baseball United UAE Series.

Spring training opens up for most teams later this month ... and if Cano impresses over the next few days -- it sure seems he'd love it if a GM gave him a call about a potential tryout.