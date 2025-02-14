Chiltern Firehouse, Celeb Favorite Hotel & Restaurant in London, Goes Up In Flames

Play video content BACKGRID

One of London’s hottest celeb haunts, Chiltern Firehouse, just lived up to its name in the worst way ... a fire broke out inside, forcing the evacuation of 100 guests.

Videos circulating on social media Friday captured flames swallowing the top of the luxury restaurant and hotel, as firefighters tackled the blaze from a crane while thick smoke poured from the rooftop.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines rushed to the scene at the Grade II-listed hot spot in Marylebone.

Officials say the fire started in the ducting, stretching from the ground floor up to the roof of the four-story hotel. The blaze also reached a plant room at roof level, adding to the chaos.

The fire was fully contained, and everyone -- guests and staff alike -- made it out safely with no injuries reported.