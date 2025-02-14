Danielle Haim Joined by Sisters and A-List Pals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Play video content BACKGRID

Danielle Haim hitting the big 3-5, and you bet her A-list crew -- plus her equally famous sisters -- showed up to celebrate in style.

The singer, whose actual birthday is Sunday, kicked off the festivities Thursday night -- joining sisters/bandmates Alana and Este Haim for a glam night out at NYC's Joyface, effortlessly serving looks despite chilly temps!

Others braved the cold in style, including Ice Spice, who turned up the heat in a sleek, stomach-baring black ensemble.

The guest list was stacked with models Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski ... along with social media star Addison Rae.

Danielle’s got friends in high places -- Hollywood stars Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Ayo Edebiri, and more also showed up to celebrate in style.