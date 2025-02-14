Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Danielle Haim Joined by Sisters and A-List Pals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Danielle Haim My Bday Bash with Sisters & A-List Pals!!! 🥳

Published
021425_haim_birthday_kal
STAR-STUDDED CELEBRATION
BACKGRID

Danielle Haim hitting the big 3-5, and you bet her A-list crew -- plus her equally famous sisters -- showed up to celebrate in style.

The singer, whose actual birthday is Sunday, kicked off the festivities Thursday night -- joining sisters/bandmates Alana and Este Haim for a glam night out at NYC's Joyface, effortlessly serving looks despite chilly temps!

Stars Flock To Danielle Haim Birthday Party In NYC
Launch Gallery
The Birthday Arrivals Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Others braved the cold in style, including Ice Spice, who turned up the heat in a sleek, stomach-baring black ensemble.

0214-danielle-haim-birthday-party-photos-primary-3
Backgrid

The guest list was stacked with models Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski ... along with social media star Addison Rae.

0214-danielle-haim-birthday-party-photos-primary-2
Backgrid

Danielle’s got friends in high places -- Hollywood stars Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Ayo Edebiri, and more also showed up to celebrate in style.

Happy Birthday, Danielle! 🎉

related articles