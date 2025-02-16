18 Dead in India Train Station Stampede

Play video content

Things turned deadly this weekend at a train station in India ... with 18 people losing their lives and droves of others injured following a stampede.

According to the Press Trust of India, a stampede at a New Delhi train station resulted in 18 deaths, 14 of whom were women. The youngest victim was reportedly only 7 years old.

It was a horrifying scene ... people swarming the train car on two platforms where passengers were waiting to board the trains.

Authorities say the incident began when several passengers lost their footing and tumbled onto others while descending from the footbridge connecting the train platforms.

The nation's Prime Minister said he is "distressed by the stampede."