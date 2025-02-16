Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

18 Dead in India Train Station Stampede

TRAIN STATION STAMPEADE 18 DEAD IN INDIA

Published
021625_train_station_stampede-kal
complete chaos

Things turned deadly this weekend at a train station in India ... with 18 people losing their lives and droves of others injured following a stampede.

According to the Press Trust of India, a stampede at a New Delhi train station resulted in 18 deaths, 14 of whom were women. The youngest victim was reportedly only 7 years old.

indian train station stampede
Getty

It was a horrifying scene ... people swarming the train car on two platforms where passengers were waiting to board the trains.

Authorities say the incident began when several passengers lost their footing and tumbled onto others while descending from the footbridge connecting the train platforms.

indian train station stampede
Getty

The nation's Prime Minister said he is "distressed by the stampede."

An investigation has been ordered to determine what led to the stampede.

related articles