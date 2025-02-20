Dodgers' Bobby Miller Drilled in Head By Line Drive

Scary moment during the Dodgers' first spring training game of the season on Thursday ... Bobby Miller was drilled in the forehead by a line drive.

The scene just unfolded during L.A.'s exhibition tilt with the Chicago Cubs out at Camelback Ranch in Arizona ... as Miller was attempting to sneak a curveball by Michael Busch in the game's second inning.

Bobby Miller walked off after being hit in the head by a line drive pic.twitter.com/OTn0fHLNQP — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 20, 2025 @TalkinBaseball_

Busch ended up whacking it -- and it beelined at 105.5 MPH right for Miller's face. Unfortunately for the pitcher, he wasn't able to get out of the way in time.

The baseball clanked off the 25-year-old's head ... and he immediately crumpled to the ground in pain.

Thankfully, he was able to get up on his feet and walk to his team's locker room under his own power.

Miller starred for the Dodgers as a rookie in 2023 ... though last season, he struggled while battling injuries. He had been hoping for a bounce-back year this season.