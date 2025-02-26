LAFC Defender Sergi Palencia Accused Of Using Hate Speech During Soccer Match

LAFC defender Sergi Palencia is currently under investigation ... after being accused of using a derogatory term toward a Colorado Rapids player during Tuesday night's contest.

Play was halted at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles during the 85th minute of the Concacaf Champions Cup match ... when Rapids defender Chidozie Awaziem began speaking intensely with a referee over what he deemed hate speech.

The official then talked to both coaches and the respected team captains before the action was resumed ... which ended in a Rapids loss by a final score of 1-0.

In a statement, CONCACAF announced it launched an investigation into the alleged incident -- saying it would "involve a thorough review of the match officials' reports, available match footage, and the respective positions of both clubs."

Postgame, Rapids manager Chris Armas briefly addressed the situation ... saying the club is fully behind Awaziem as the probe plays out.

Colorado Rapids Manager, Chris Armas, on the lengthy stoppage towards the end of the game #LAFCvCOL: pic.twitter.com/LvDqe0qJTd — Jerry Reynoso (@ReynosoReport) February 26, 2025 @ReynosoReport

LAFC released its own statement ... saying that they have spoken with its players about the incident -- and they are "A club for all and stands against hate in any form."