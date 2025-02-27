Ex-Denver Broncos LB Aaron Patrick Settles Lawsuit With NFL

A former Denver Broncos special teams player has reached a settlement with the NFL ... after suing the league for its role in a season-ending knee injury he suffered during a game in 2022.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Aaron Patrick tore his ACL in overtime of the Broncos and L.A. Chargers' "Monday Night Football" contest at SoFi Stadium after stepping on a mat in order to avoid colliding with an NFL official positioned on the sidelines.

The mat was placed on the turf to cover cords and cables for the league's instant replay monitors ... but Patrick claimed his foot got caught in it, causing his knee to bend awkwardly.

The 28-year-old pointed the finger at the NFL, L.A. Chargers, ESPN and even the mat company after the incident ... claiming his ailment could have been avoided.

He sued for unspecified damages, including lost bonuses and future earning potential ... and earlier this week, a conditional settlement was reached with all parties named in the lawsuit.

The terms of the deal are unclear.

Patrick's attorney, William M. Berman tells us his client is happy to put this chapter behind him and get back to playing.