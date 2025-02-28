Mulan Hernandez Addresses Stefon Diggs Lawsuit, He's Lying!

Mulan Hernandez is calling B.S. on Stefon Diggs' bombshell lawsuit ... claiming the NFL star's allegations made against her are nothing more than an attempt to get in front of the truth.

The TV personality released a statement on the matter on Thursday ... saying, "On June 7th I was assaulted from behind by Stefon Diggs at our residence an incident that resulted in a concussion."

June 7 is the same day Diggs claims Hernandez showed up at his residence and assaulted him, damaged his property and threatened to ruin his career ... although he denied ever touching her outside of self-defense.

Hernandez says Diggs' side of the story is entirely made up ... and only came after mediation between the two "did not pan out in his favor."

"This is clearly an attempt to try an get ahead of the truth that is to come," she continued. "I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED NOR SILENCED."

Hernandez says it's "very traumatic" to have to revisit the incident ... as she's still in the healing process.

"Domestic violence is something I do not wish on anyone an everything that is done in the dark will come to the light."

Hernandez also shared a document from her June 7 hospital visit ... which stated "concussion" as her principal diagnosis, although Diggs claims she told medical professionals she fell after slipping on a wet kitchen floor.

The Texans receiver claims Hernandez and her friend, Brianna Mack, are trying to extort him for millions in the months following the June 2024 incident.

He's suing both women for trespass, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assisting or encouraging/aiding and abetting and conspiracy ... and Hernandez for assault and conversion.

31-year-old Diggs -- who has seemingly moved on from Hernandez with Cardi B -- is seeking monetary relief of up to $1 million.