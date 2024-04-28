Stefon Diggs' Brother, Darez, Gets Probation In Elevator Attack Case

Stefon and Trevon Diggs' brother, Darez Diggs, was sentenced to two years of probation for his role in a violent elevator attack last year ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The former XFL player received the punishment in a Los Angeles courtroom on March 27 ... after he cut a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead no contest to one felony count of grand theft from a person. As part of the pact, officials dropped the other felony robbery charge Darez had been facing.

In addition to the probation, Darez was also ordered to perform 20 hours of community labor.

Darez was seen on camera last year appearing to orchestrate the brutal beatdown of a man inside a downtown L.A. apartment building.

The footage showed Darez seemingly ordering two others to strike the victim -- before they took jewelry from his neck.

The man, Cristopher Griffith, ended up suing Darez -- claiming the bombardment left him with pain, suffering and emotional distress. He also sued Darez for $100,000 in jewelry and other property he claims he had on his person during the incident. The civil case remains ongoing.

