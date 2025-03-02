Katy Perry Speaks Out About Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's Death

Katy Perry has spoken out for the first time since the sudden death of her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero ... sharing he was an easy person to love.

In an emotional Instagram post on Saturday ... Katy shared that Jesus "aways made every room so warm and welcome. There was no problem too big to solve and one of your many talents was effortlessly reminding women around the world of our Goddess nature with even just a simple blowout."

Katy shared a carousel of photos of her and Jesus over the years and shared that he brought a positive energy to everything he did. She said he was an easy person to love "because you always felt like an old friend who would tell you the truth and hold you if you needed an extra cuddle."

She says the world is "left with a dimmer world without you." She ended her tribute with ... "Let us take that grief and replant it as a seed of love and give it to someone who needs it from you today. Life is precious and when we unexpectedly lose ones we love without being able to say goodbye it reminds us to never ever hold back on giving out our love."