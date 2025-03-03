Demi Moore Fans Note Oscars Loss to Younger Star Mirrors 'The Substance' Plot

Demi Moore’s Best Actress Oscars loss was a jaw-dropper -- but people are saying the icon losing to much-younger Mikey Madison was the ultimate insult, especially since her movie "The Substance" explored the very clash of new versus old.

The 62-year-old played an aging, insecure actress who turns to a black-market drug to become a younger, more perfect version of herself -- and viewers couldn’t help but see the cruel example on Hollywood’s biggest night when it was 25-year-old Mikey up onstage, the embodiment of everything Demi's character feared.

While Demi had dominated awards season, picking up accolades at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice, and SAG Awards, it wasn’t enough for the Oscar win -- and reactions poured in thick and fast online.

Many couldn’t help but laugh at the demonstration of the movie's premise, as Demi’s powerhouse performance in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film was overlooked in favor of a younger talent ... with some even saying it was almost too on-the-nose given the movie's plot -- minus the gore and body-switching, of course.

Nonetheless, Demi played it cool, respecting the outcome like a pro, and seemed genuinely happy for Mikey’s big win in Sean Baker's "Anora."