'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Regrets Not Suing Her Fertility Doctor

"Octomom" Nadya Suleman, who gained international notoriety after delivering the world's first healthy set of octuplets in 2009, now says she has only one regret about her family journey ... not taking her overactive fertility doctor to court.

The mother of 14 kids told People she was hoping for just one additional child at the time ... but she says Dr. Michael Kamrava informed her he'd implanted six embryos via IVF. He had actually implanted 12 embryos. Kamrava has since had his medical license revoked.

Suleman says she was an unhappy only child ... and saw herself having seven kids as an adult. She says ... "I may have possibly overachieved with kids. I didn't intend on having this many."

Nadya already had six children at the time she became pregnant with eight -- 8! -- kids all at once. All her children were conceived through in-vitro fertilization, all implanted by Kamrava. It was a controversy when it was later revealed he had implanted the 12 embryos -- not two, which is the standard.

Nadya was famously broke at the time she delivered her eight new babies, and had to appeal to the public for financial assistance.

She now says ... "I do regret not suing the infertility doctor. I definitely regret that because his insurance would've been the one paying, and it would've been some millions, and it would've been helpful for my family."

She says she was grateful to Kamrava, however ... and only ended up suing the hospital "because they breached HIPAA" after staff leaked her medical info.