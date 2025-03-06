Arson Suspect Lights Self on Fire While Trying to Blow Up Car, on Video

Play video content

An arson suspect in California is probably nursing some painful burns ... 'cause cops say he accidentally lit himself on fire while trying to blow up a car -- and, they've got video of the incident.

Surveillance video from early Tuesday morning obtained by ABC7 Los Angeles shows a car burst into flames in Corona, CA ... before a man appears from behind the car with what looks like one of his shoulders on fire.

The man hops a fence and takes off down the street ... all while still engulfed in flames.

Investigators say the suspect, a man in his 30s, got into a pickup truck nearby and fled the scene. Authorities say the fire destroyed the car and caused some damage to the house as well. They're still searching for the man in the video.

As you know ... many Southern California residents have been on high fire alert since devastating wildfires ravaged the L.A. area in January.

Angelenos were even confronting suspected arsonists at the time ... and, at least one person was arrested for allegedly starting a brushfire in Azusa.