Central Park Five's Yusef Salaam Says U.S. Is Living in 'American Nightmare'

Yusef Salaam -- one of the wrongfully convicted Central Park Five -- says the country is living through the "American Nightmare" right now ... and, people advocating for Derek Chauvin's release is just the latest in a litany of issues.

We caught up with the New York City councilman at the For The Love Of Our Children Gala -- the 10th edition of the National CARES Mentoring Movement's gala -- and, we had to ask about chatter about Trump supporters asking the president to pardon Chauvin. Remember, Chauvin was convicted in federal court in June 2021 for the murder of George Floyd.

Salaam says the country -- especially Black Americans -- are living through a nightmare ... a far cry from the promises of the American Dream. He says this isn't just because of a potential Chauvin pardon either ... but due to many of Trump's policies.

If Chauvin's pardoned, Salaam says, he thinks people need to remain calm ... instead of getting drawn into a dangerous race war.

Salaam ends his comments on an eerie note ... saying he feels there's an effort to wipe Black people out -- and, they need to come up with a plan to stop that from happening.

Of course, the entire Central Park Five has had issues with Trump for years ... ever since he took out an ad in the New York Times after they were arrested in 1989, calling for a reinstatement of the death penalty in the state.

We also spoke with Al Sharpton at Thursday night's gala event ... and, he says a Chauvin pardon would prove there's no law and order in America.

Worth noting ... Trump was asked about pardoning Chauvin during a press briefing in the Oval Office this morning -- and, he said he had no plans to pardon him.