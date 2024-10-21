Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over Presidential Debate Remark

Donald Trump is getting called out in court for allegedly lying in the middle of the last presidential debate -- not about politics or Kamala Harris, but about the "Central Park Five."

The 5 men who were wrongly accused of a violent series of attacks in Central Park back in 1989 are taking issue with something Trump said on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia, during the debate with Harris.

If you recall, Harris brought up Trump calling for the execution of the Central Park Five ... something he did in a full-page ad in multiple newspapers, including the NY Times, after they'd been arrested in '89.

In the debate, Trump responded to Harris by defending his ad, saying, "They admitted -- they said they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty, they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately."

The 5 have a couple of problems with Trump's remarks. In their federal suit, they point out, no one was killed in the attacks -- and, more importantly, they never pled guilty to the crimes. In fact, they pled not guilty, and were ultimately fully exonerated.