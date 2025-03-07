Lakers Fan Wants To Use $100k Shot Earnings To Pay Off Wedding

Play video content TMZSports.com

A Lakers fan walked out of L.A.'s big win Thursday night $100,000 richer after nailing a half-court shot during a break in the action ... and he tells TMZ Sports he plans to use the earnings to help recover some cash from his wedding!!

We caught up with lifelong Purple and Gold supporter Mike Bell after his whirlwind 24 hours ... and he told us all about the highlight from his POV.

Bell admitted he blacked out after the ball went through the net ... but luckily, there was plenty of footage to capture the moment.

While he didn't want to disrupt the players huddled up while it went down, he said he was able to celebrate with some of the big-name celebrities courtside for the contest against the Knicks.

"I high-fived Floyd Mayweather, Spike Lee, Puka Nacua was over there," he said.

"High-fiving Spike Lee, who's just kind of known for being courtside at big NBA games, especially the Knicks, was a pretty cool moment."

Once the check cashes, he said most of it will be going toward helping him and his wife recover after their November ceremony -- but he does plan to treat himself, too.

"Maybe a special pair of Kobes or something like that," he said. "Something to commemorate it."

We had to ask, though ... has the wife asked for anything??

"She hasn't cited anything specifically," he said. "She puts up with me staying up late watching the games and having the TV on in bed. If she asks for something, it's the least I could do."