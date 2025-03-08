Kat Von D's Hottest Shots For Her 43rd Birthday

Kat Von D's made a permanent impression on the reality television space ... and, we've got her hottest shots to ink into your mind on her 43rd birthday!

The star's celebrating another year round the sun Saturday ... and, she's proving that tattoos aren't the only permanent part of her -- 'cause she still looks as great as ever!

Check out this pic of Kat in a tight green and white top covered in keys ... unlocking something inside each and every person who sees her in it.

She also knows how to take a joke ... 'cause she's got no issue dressing up with a clown vibe -- albeit not the kind you'd hire for a kid's birthday party.

Play video content

In more recent years, Kat's taken to ridding her body of some of her famous ink ... giving fans an inside look at the process of blacking out her tattoos on Instagram.

Check it out ... her arms are completely covered in black ink -- and so is the side of her body. Easier than getting tattoos removed it seems!

Play video content The Sailor Jerry Podcast

KVD's also got a lot of opinions too ... including questioning how Linkin Park could replace Chester Bennington with a woman -- so, she's got hot takes galore too.