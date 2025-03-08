Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Machine Gun Kelly Devastated by Death of Best Bud Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath

Published
machine gun kelly luke trembath main instagram
Instagram / @machinegunkelly

Machine Gun Kelly is still reeling from the death of his best bud, snowboarding star Luke "The Dingo" Trembath.

MGK poured his heart out Friday night in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he said he wasn't even this rocked when his father died ... but Luke was super special.

machine gun kelly luke trembath caption sub

"I’ve lost a lot of friends, but I've never lost a brother ... We’ll never get another Dingo on this planet. A true rockstar without ever needing to make a song. The most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human I've ever had the honor of knowing," MGK lamented.

luke trembath machine gun kelly sub getty swipe
Getty

After a long list of everything he'll dearly miss about Luke, MGK said telling his daughter his pal died was "one of my hardest phone calls, because she loved you so much."

As TMZ previously reported ... Luke died last month -- and the cause of death is still not known.

022825_luke_trembath_kal
SHREDDING

The Monster Energy athlete first started competing in snowboarding at the age of nine, according to a sit-down interview he did in 2020. He became nationally recognized by age 11 and two years later, he was traveling with Team Australian to events around the world.

Luke Trembath the dingo sub getty swipe
Getty

After hanging the board up, he stayed active in the community, hosting a podcast called "Unleashed Podcast" for the Monster Brand.

He was 38.

RIP

