Machine Gun Kelly Devastated by Death of Best Bud Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath

Machine Gun Kelly is still reeling from the death of his best bud, snowboarding star Luke "The Dingo" Trembath.

MGK poured his heart out Friday night in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he said he wasn't even this rocked when his father died ... but Luke was super special.

"I’ve lost a lot of friends, but I've never lost a brother ... We’ll never get another Dingo on this planet. A true rockstar without ever needing to make a song. The most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human I've ever had the honor of knowing," MGK lamented.

After a long list of everything he'll dearly miss about Luke, MGK said telling his daughter his pal died was "one of my hardest phone calls, because she loved you so much."

As TMZ previously reported ... Luke died last month -- and the cause of death is still not known.

Play video content

The Monster Energy athlete first started competing in snowboarding at the age of nine, according to a sit-down interview he did in 2020. He became nationally recognized by age 11 and two years later, he was traveling with Team Australian to events around the world.

After hanging the board up, he stayed active in the community, hosting a podcast called "Unleashed Podcast" for the Monster Brand.

He was 38.