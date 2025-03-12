Gladys Knight Returns Home After Hospitalization, Embraces Husband

Legendary singer Gladys Knight is back home after a scary illness landed her in the hospital ... and, she's leaning on her husband during this difficult time -- wrapping her arms around her man.

TMZ has obtained a picture of the happy reunion between Gladys and her husband of almost 25 years, William McDowell ... arms wrapped around him while she snuggles her face into his chest.

Knight and McDowell met back in 2001 ... and, after just a few months together, they decided to take the leap and tie the knot. McDowell is Knight's fourth husband.

It's an emotional moment between the two after a frightening week ... Gladys canceled her show in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday because of a nasty case of the flu.

Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said Knight needed assistance from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue before the show ... but, she left the venue "smiling and in good spirits."

GK's rep told us she was treated for the illness in Florida, then released overnight and headed back to her home in North Carolina to rest.