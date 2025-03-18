Can You Guess the Sweaty Star in This Shredded Snap?
Can You Guess The Sweaty Star?
Published
You better watch where you're walkin', cuz this sweaty stud came thru drippin' with one slippery snap! Can you guess which Hollywood hunk put his post-workout bod on full display in this eye-popping photo?
We'll give you a few clues, but then it's on you .... He's got a sexy accent and starred in "Snowfall." His shredded bod may be "outside the wire" and based on his bulky physique, Anthony Mackie should be shakin' in his boots!
Yes, this hunky actor has got some glistening abdominals, but he also comes with a pair of loaded guns ... Once you've scored the unknown celeb, hit up our beefy gallery of bustin' biceps guess who!