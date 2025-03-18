Can You Guess the Sweaty Star in This Shredded Snap?

You better watch where you're walkin', cuz this sweaty stud came thru drippin' with one slippery snap! Can you guess which Hollywood hunk put his post-workout bod on full display in this eye-popping photo?

We'll give you a few clues, but then it's on you .... He's got a sexy accent and starred in "Snowfall." His shredded bod may be "outside the wire" and based on his bulky physique, Anthony Mackie should be shakin' in his boots!