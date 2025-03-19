Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Rips Ryan Reynolds for Trying to Dismiss Lawsuit

Ryan Tried to Destroy Me, Now He Wants Out?!?

Ryan Reynolds is trying to run from the very firestorm he helped ignite by trying to get cut out of the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively ... at least according to Justin's attorney.

Bryan Freedman is blasting Ryan for filing a request to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit against him, telling TMZ ... "Mr. Reynolds’ exploitation of his enormous power in Hollywood continues, this time arrogantly asking to be dismissed from the case despite his publicly documented involvement extending far beyond just being a 'supportive spouse.' Mr. Reynolds was a key player in the scheme, defaming Justin around Hollywood, strong-arming WME into dropping Justin as a client, and trying to destroy Justin’s career however possible."

As we reported, Ryan filed the dismissal docs Tuesday, calling Justin "thin-skinned" for complaining the so-called "Nicepool" character from "Deadpool & Wolverine" was mocking him.

But, Freedman says Reynolds trying to skate is laughable, because ... "His fingerprints have been all over this smear campaign against Justin and the Wayfarer team since day one. Mr. Reynolds now attempts to reduce plainly cognizable claims to “hurt feelings”, sending a clear message that bullying is acceptable."

Play video content NBC/SNL

He adds, "After lighting a match, Mr. Reynolds now seeks to run from the flames. It won’t work. The Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him are real, and they are serious. Mr. Reynolds can appear on as many sketch shows as he wants and feebly try to make light of his current situation, but we will not stop until he is held accountable for his actions."

Play video content TMZ.com

The "sketch shows" reference calls out Ryan for his "SNL 50" appearance, where he and Blake very clearly mocked their legal drama with Justin.