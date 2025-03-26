Comedian Mike Glazer Heckled by Trump Supporter, Called 'Jew Pig'

Play video content Instagram / @glazerboohoohoo

Comedian Mike Glazer got heckled by a Donald Trump supporter in the middle of his stand-up act, with the guy calling Mike a "Jew pig" ... and it's all on video.

Mike was telling a joke about sitting in a corner with his weed pen when suddenly he turned his attention to a guy in the crowd, asking him, "How can I help you?"

The guy responded by telling Mike he wasn't "going to listen to some Jew pig."

Mike clarifies the slur, and the guy admits it and keeps heckling ... Mike tells him to hit the road and the guy says he's ordering a Lyft, adding a "Jew f***" for good measure.

When Mike tells the guy to order his ride outside, he responds ... "F*** you, Jew." Then, as he's leaving, he makes a comment about supporting Trump.

Unclear what set this guy off, but Mike navigates the tense situation pretty well ... joking that he's living in his Instagram comment section.

Mike's referencing all the nasty hate he's been getting on IG, ever since he made some jokes about Kanye's swastika shirts ... jokes that caught the attention of Kanye and Elon Musk.

The heckling incident happened Saturday night at Lucky's Bar in Sioux Falls, South Dakota ... and we're told the guy was not arrested or even identified.