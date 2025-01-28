Bradley Beal’s Wife Rips Suns Fan For Disrespectful Heckling, Made My Kid Cry!

Bradley Beal’s family had an awful time during the Phoenix Suns game Monday night ... the All-Star's wife revealed a heckling fan (at a home game, mind you) was so relentless in his criticism of BB, it brought their kid to tears!

Kamiah Adams-Beal gave a blow-by-blow account of her experience at the Footprint Center for the Clippers-Suns game, which Phoenix won, explaining she usually ignores the "clowns" at Bradley's games, saying this specific fan crossed the line.

"During the game, a 'Suns fan' spent the entire night heckling my husband. It got so bad I sent my kids away in the third quarter after multiple people asked if we were okay & asked if I wanted them to say something," Adams-Beal said on Monday.

"The breaking point came in the fourth when my kids were back and the 'fan' yelled, 'Trade this bum ass b**** Beal for Jimmy Butler!'"

Adams-Beal said that’s when their six-year-old started crying, asking why Suns fans would say such things about their dad.

Adams-Beal -- who married the three-time NBA All-Star in 2020 -- said at that point, she had to get security to intervene.

"Athletes are human," Adams-Beal said, "They have families. Be a fan, but keep it respectful."

This isn't the first time the Beal family has had issues with a fan.

We broke the story in 2023 ... when Beal, then on the Washington Wizards, was playing against the Magic in Orlando, and got into an altercation on his way to the locker room when hecklers complained he lost them money in a bet.

He confronted the men, and during the heated exchange, Beal slapped the hat off one of their heads.

Orlando Police Department investigated the incident ... and the hecklers filed a lawsuit that was later dismissed.