Bradley Beal Claps Back At Kent Bazemore, Your Hamstring Joke Wasn't Funny!
5/11/2021 9:31 AM PT
9:20 AM PT -- Bradley Beal is firing back at Bazemore ... saying the dude really missed the mark with his comment -- 'cause there's nothing funny about being injured.
The Wizards star hopped on "First Take" on ESPN minutes ago ... saying he agreed with Bazemore's praise of Curry, but got pissed when the dude tried to become a comedian about his injury.
Bradley Beal responds to Kent Bazemore saying he was just joking about his hamstring injury “Don’t make fun of something that’s not funny” pic.twitter.com/zCNxjN87yp— gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 11, 2021 @gifdsports
"I didn't like the last part of the comment," Beal said Tuesday. "The first half of it about what Steph was doing, I'm with you. 49 (points) in 29 minutes ... I think everybody in here can agree that that's remarkable and truly amazing, so nobody's arguing that."
"But I didn't mention you, my hamstrings have nothing to do with the way I go out there and play the game, and for me to injure my hamstring and then you kind of make a joke about it, I don't take that too fondly, honestly."
Beal says he has fought like hell to distance himself from the "injury prone" label he got in the early part of his career ... and having someone make light of his recent struggle set him off.
"I take pride in my body, I take pride in being on the floor, being available for my team and giving my team the best chance to win," he added.
"My main focus is getting us to the playoffs and that's all I'm focused on. It was just all I was trying to get my point across. Just keep your situation over there. Just keep it hoops. Don't make fun of something that's not funny."
Golden State Warriors wing Kent Bazemore is waving the white flag in his public beef with Bradley Beal ... saying his comment about the Wizards superstar's injury wasn't supposed to start a massive social media war.
Bazemore had referenced Beal's recent hammy injury while praising Stephen Curry's quest for the scoring title earlier this week ... saying, "We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up."
Beal -- who's currently second in the scoring race behind Curry -- UNLEASHED on Bazemore for his comments, with the 27-year-old calling the Dubs role player a "straight lame" and other brutal jabs on Twitter.
It got so bad, even Beal's wife, Kamiah, got in on it ... saying, "I just don’t understand why someone who can’t even compete with my 2.5 year old son in basketball would fix his MOUF to say some trash ass s*** like he did."
Baze -- who averages 8 points, 3 rebounds and nearly 2 assists in his career -- was asked about the feud after the Warriors' 119-116 win over the Jazz on Monday ... and he claimed the fallout from his words "got out of hand."
"I guess you can’t joke anymore, but man, whatever," Bazemore told reporters. "I don’t know, man. I feel like I am a pretty light-hearted guy. I stay in my own lane."
"I don’t say things and ruffle feathers, but, hey, man, it's just ... if you want to know where my loyalty is, it's with SC30. Anybody out there chasing him is going to be tough, whatever."
He added ... "It kind of got out of hand. I haven’t checked my phone all day until after the game. It’s kind of blowing up. But I don’t get involved in crap, man."
No word on if Beal is buying Bazemore's clarification ... but don't hold your breath.
As for the scoring race, Steph currently has 31.9 points per game, while Beal has 31.4 ... and the regular season ends in 5 days.
Originally Published -- 8:46 AM PT