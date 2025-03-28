Kim Sae-ron's Family Alleges Korean Actor Groomed Her Before Her Suicide
The family of actress Kim Sae-ron -- who died by suicide in February -- is firing off at a Korean screen star who they claim groomed their daughter ... revealing texts he allegedly sent her when he was an adult and she was still underage.
The family's attorney held a press conference Thursday ... sharing messages allegedly sent in 2016 between 15-year-old Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun, who was 28 when the lawyer claims the messages were sent.
Written in Korean, these texts translate to seemingly inappropriate messages between the two ... with Kim Soo-hyun saying he wants to kiss and hug Kim Sae-ron through the night.
Kim Sae-ron's family originally did not plan to release these text messages, their attorney says ... however, the family's trying to put an end to claims made by YouTubers that Kim Sae-ron's relationship with Kim Soo-hyun was a hoax.
In one alleged exchange in June 2016 -- just before her 16th birthday -- Kim Sae-ron wrote "♡kiss," prompting Kim Soo-hyun to respond, "Do it for real later. Is this forbidden, too?"
Kim Sae-ron answered, "No, it's not forbidden. I'll do it."
According to reports ... Kim Sae-ron allegedly wrote a letter to Kim Soo-hyun last year, saying "We were together for five to six years. You were my first and last love. I hope you won't avoid me." That letter, written when she was 23, was never delivered ... it reportedly included a photo of self-harm.
Kim Soo-hyun and his team denied the allegations in a statement to the Korea Times ... saying he only began dating after Kim Sae-ron turned 18.
Kim Sae-ron was reportedly also under pressure to repay a nearly $500K loan to Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist.
As we told you ... Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home in Seoul back in February -- and, cops ultimately ruled the death a suicide.
Kim Sae-ron appeared in flicks like "The Man from Nowhere" and "The Neighbor." Kim Soo-hyun has starred in movies like "Real" and shows like "Queen of Tears."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.