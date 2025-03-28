Brandon Moreno Pumped To Fight In Mexico, Pursuing Title Another Shot

Play video content TMZSports.com

Brandon Moreno's heading into his main event fight, not with anger or aggression ... but instead with gratitude, telling TMZ Sports he's super thankful the UFC has given him the opportunity to fight at home!

"I'm just very grateful with the company, very grateful with the UFC to keep giving me these opportunities to show my skills to my country, you know, to Mexico. So I'm just enjoying the moment. I'm just enjoying the moment," the 31-year-old former Flyweight champ told us days before the scrap against Steve Erceg.

Erceg, 29 years old, is 12-3 as a pro ... and will be across from Moreno Saturday night at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

As for whether he feels pressure fighting in his home country ... Brandon says he's used to being in big fights at this point in his great career.

"It is what it is, you know? The pressure is always there, every single fight. I mean, I've been fighting in the main spots since 2020, like main events, co-main events, championship fights," BM explained.

"The pressure is always there. And this obviously has the same pressure, but at the same time, I'm just trying to enjoy the moment."

With a win, Brandon, the first Mexican-born UFC champ, hopes to take another big step towards regaining his place atop the division.

"I'm very focused on [Erceg]. Again, he's very dangerous. But for sure, I'm watching the title picture as well. I think winning this Saturday, it's going to be a huge argument for me to raise a hand and talk with the UFC and say, 'Hey, man, just tell me what I have to do to get that title back.'"