Tennis Player Fran Jones Collapses On Court During Match

A scary scene unfolded on the tennis court in Colombia Tuesday night ... with British player Fran Jones collapsing just before a serve attempt -- resulting in her being taken away in a wheelchair.

The moment happened during the Copa Colsanitas event in Bogota. Down 5-3 in the third set, the 24-year-old -- who was born with a rare genetic condition -- was in the middle of her serving motion when she fell to the ground.

Officials and medical personnel ran over to check on her ... as well as her opponent, Julia Riera, who also came over to assist ... helping lift her into the wheelchair.

After several hours with no updates, Jones released a statement on Instagram ... saying the altitude played a role in her medical scare, which led her to deal with cramping and blurry vision.

"Overnight we conducted multiple studies and it seems my heart worked a little too hard on the day but thankfully no longer-term impact," she said. "Bogota is one of my favorite events of the year and I hope to reconnect in 2026 under different circumstances."

"After a few days rest, I will continue to build on the improvements made to date this season. Thank you for the messages and concern."

She was forced to forfeit the match ... resulting in Riera advancing to the round of 16.

It's not the first time Jones has had to deal with this ... as she has been forced out of several matches in the past -- including two this year.

Her rare genetic condition -- Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia -- led her to be born with a finger missing on each hand and seven toes.

Despite the condition, she currently ranks 129th out of 1,404 in women's singles with the World Tennis Association.