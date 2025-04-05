Lily James' Hottest Shots For Her 36th Birthday

Lily James is babe driving fans wild with her hottest pics ... all of which we've compiled to celebrate the star's 36th birthday.

The "Baby Driver" star's always down for a beach day ... regularly lying out for some fun in the sun -- and leaving little to the imagination in her barely-there bikinis.

James also has an eye for fashion ... posing in some colorful threads here -- proving orange really is the new black!

Lily's got a whole bunch of roles under her belt ... rising to fame on "Downton Abbey" before making the jump to movies in flicks like "Cinderella" and "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies."

2017 proved to be her break out year ... 'cause on top of costarring in "Baby Driver" James -- decked out in this pick with a polka-dotted dress and a sultry expression -- also played Winston Churchill's personal secretary Elizabeth Layton in "Darkest Hour."

More recently she received critical acclaim for her role as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy" ... winning a Satellite Awards while also receiving Emmy and Golden Globe nods.