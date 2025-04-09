Aaron Pico Opens Up On UFC Signing, Sends Warning To Top 5

Play video content TMZSports.com

Aaron Pico is officially a UFC fighter -- and while the featherweight star is pumped -- he says the work is only beginning!

"It's a big day for me, honestly. I'm really happy," 28-year-old Pico told TMZ Sports.

"It's something that I've been working for my whole life. I wanted to be a UFC fighter since the beginning. But I got the job, but now the work isn't done. I have the biggest test ahead of me with these UFC guys. But I'm ready to fight them all."

Of course, Pico was one of the biggest stars in Bellator ... but with the promotion being bought by PFL, Aaron hasn't had a fight since February 2024, when he knocked out Henry Corrales.

Fast forward 14 months ... and Pico says it's a blessing he was kept on ice.

"It's crazy how the world works in mysterious ways. If I would have fought in the 14 months, I probably wouldn't be in the UFC. It worked to my advantage, them shelving me for a year."

As for an opponent ... Pico has a few in mind.

"I want everybody, like anybody in the top five, Aljamain [Sterling], Brian Ortega, Movsar [Evloev], anybody, Diego Lopes, [Alex] Volkanovski. I'll fight. You know me. You've seen my career. I've never dodged a fight."

And, when is Aaron looking to make his Octagon debut ... "As soon as possible," he told us.

Speaking of Volk and Lopes -- and fighting soon -- there is a big title fight coming up at UFC 314 this Saturday ... so we asked Pico if he'd be interested in serving as the backup to the main event.