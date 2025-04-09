Guess Which Coachella Performer This Kiddo Turned Into!
Guess Which Coachella Performer This Kid Turned Into!
Published
Before this talented kiddo in his bathrobe was gettin' the Coachella crowd on their feet, he was just chillin' in his bathrobe, playing the piano at 4 years old and growing up in Dansenberg, Kaiserslautern in Germany.
At 12 years old, he was already drumming up a storm. His long list of celebrity collaborations includes Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and The Black-Eyed Peas.
If you're looking for more clarity, he's set to heat up and bring the beat to Coachella the same day as Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion.
"If our love's insanity, why are you my clarity?"