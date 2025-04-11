Celebrity Baby Bump Guess Who!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Published
Celebrity Baby Bumps -- Guess Who!
Can you guess which reality star shared this eye-popping photo of her preggo belly?!? We'll give you a few hints, but then it's on you to deliver the name.

She rose to fame SUR-ving crispy chicken and goat cheese balls.

Still need more help??? Her spin-off show -- "The Valley" Season 2 -- premieres next week.

'Vanderpump Rules' Hot Shots -- Guess Who!
Once you've guessed the baby bump mama, slide into the Bravo hot shots above and see if you can score the reality TV hotties!!!

