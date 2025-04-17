Roman Reigns Says WWE Retirement's Close, Discusses Potential Political Future

Roman Reigns is letting wrestling fans know to enjoy him in the ring while they can ... 'cause the WWE Superstar just hinted his time in the ring will soon come to an end, saying he's much closer to the end than he is the beginning!

The Tribal Chief, 39, sat down with Vanity Fair back in January as he made his way to Indianapolis for the Royal Rumble, when he was asked how much longer he plans to continue wrestling.

"After I finish the contract that I'm in, we probably have another year or two max," Roman said. "Then it's time to take on a less physical form of entertainment."

That contract ends next year ... shortly after WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

So, what's next? Roman could follow in the footsteps of wrestlers turned actors like John Cena and Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson who have become superstars in Hollywood, though Reigns says he wants to be selective about what he signs on to do.

"I almost want to model it after Tarantino, where we're not just doing anything and everything. I want to really plot out: I want this one, I want that one."

Outside of entertainment, Reigns -- real name is Joe Anoa'i -- was also asked about any potential political ambitions, such as running for governor in the Sunshine State.

"You never know," Reigns said. "You just never know."

While Roman's a registered Democrat, he said in the interview that he considers himself more of a centrist. While he didn't reveal who he voted for in the 2024 election, he previously told a reporter that he backed President Donald Trump.

"Trump is one of those guys where he's got a vast history and a huge background. He's been in entertainment. He's been in big business, politics," Anoa'i says. "At this point, I'm supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership."