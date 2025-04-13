WWE Legend Bret Hart Compares WrestleMania 13 Match To UFC Fight, The Best Ever!

Play video content TMZSports.com

WWE legend Bret Hart is reflecting on his iconic WrestleMania 13 showdown with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin ahead of its Hall of Fame induction ... telling TMZ Sports it was by far "the best match I ever had."

Hart -- who is also in the Hall as an individual and as a member of the Hart Foundation -- got poetic about the submission match ... comparing it to listening to The Beatles' "Hey Jude," as it's perfect each and every time he revisits it.

The match was bloody and tough as could be ... with Hart putting Austin in Sharpshooter, but his opponent refused to tap and was rendered unconscious.

Hart admitted he didn't have high hopes leading into the match ... in fact, he thought the two were "handcuffed," and they weren't too stoked about how it would go.

But it was actually the opposite ... and the whole thing turned into an instant classic.

In fact, Hart likens it to a UFC fight ... and he believes any MMA pro would praise the physicality of it.

It's a bout that Hart feels could try to be replicated for years to come ... but any attempt will fall short.