Rapper X-Raided Says Menendez Brothers Are Cautiously Optimistic About Release

X-Raided, a rapper who spent time behind bars with the Menendez Brothers, says Erik and Lyle remain "cautiously optimistic" about the prospect of potentially being free men ... despite a recent roadblock.

We got X-Raided -- government name Anerae Brown -- in Los Angeles on Friday and our photog asked him how Erik and Lyle are holding up after their resentencing hearing was delayed.

The guy did hard time with Erik and Lyle back in the day and was so impacted by them, they've kept in touch ever since.

X-Raided says Erik, Lyle and the whole Menendez family are "wonderful" people ... and he tells us about some of his experiences with the brothers in prison.

There was a resentencing hearing scheduled for today but it's been pushed to next month ... and X-Raided says the bros are taking it in stride and aren't giving up the fight for freedom.

X-Raided also tells us the Menendez family remains upbeat, and he's got a positive update on the health of Erik and Lyle's 85-year-old aunt Terry Baralt ... who was rushed to a hospital last week, with her lawyer claiming she was so emotionally distressed by crime scene photos being shown in court she needed medical attention.