Chanel West Coast's TV Show 'West Coast Hustle' Canceled After 1 Season

Chanel West Coast's TV show is officially heading off into the sunset ... 'cause it's been canceled after just one season.

Sources close to production told us Chanel's show "West Coast Hustle" will not be returning for a second season ... though they wouldn't say exactly why the program isn't receiving a sophomore campaign.

However, sometimes statistics are worth a thousand words ... and, in this case, the ratings over the last four eps speak volumes.

If you don't know ... television ratings are broken down into a few essential categories -- the number of households watching the show (HH), the number of people 2 years of age and up watching the show (P2+), and then individual categories based on ages.

According to the U.S. Television Database ... the season's finale reached just 88K households ... and, the highest number of P2+ viewers watching came in Episode 7 -- 116K. Both of those numbers are super low, so it's not a total shock this show ended up on the chopping block.

The show bombed with the all-important 18-49 age group too, BTW ... the age range advertisers want to entice to purchase their products.

Play video content TMZ.com

We recently caught up Chanel ... who told us she's been too busy to miss her old show "Ridiculousness" because of "West Coast Hustle" and her booming music career.