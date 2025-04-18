Israeli Model Bar Refaeli -- Buns on Blast on Tropical Bae-cay!
Israeli Model Bar Refaeli ... Buns On Blast On Tropical Bae-cay!
Published
Israeli model Bar Refaeli always turns up the temps with her hot bikini pics, but her most recent photo shoot may just take the cake 🍰!
Sun's out, buns out -- the hot mama of three is on one of her tropical vacays and sported a brown one-piece that is just too dang cute! Not only did she model her frontside, but she also put her backside on display!
Back to the front, the 39-year-old clearly has experience with beach photoshoots ... she hit the shoreline and showed off her effortless poses.
Check out Refaeli's entire beach photo shoot in our smokin' photo gallery ... bun appétit!