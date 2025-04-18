Paul Rodriguez Drug Possession Case Rejected Due to Insufficient Evidence

Paul Rodriguez won't face consequences for his recent possession arrest ... 'cause the city where he was arrested has decided not to move forward with the case.

The Burbank City Attorney tells TMZ ... the case has been rejected for lack of sufficient evidence.

As we told you ... Paul was arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics in late March, though Rodriguez maintained the drugs weren't his.

Instead, Rodriguez -- who was in a car cops pulled over for a traffic violation before they say they found the drugs -- says he was dead asleep in the passenger seat when a police officer allegedly slapped him to wake him.

Paul's friend, who was driving, copped to the drugs being hers, Paul says ... but, he claims he was still roughed up and arrested.

The police later fired back at PR's claims ... claiming he spoke to the watch commander prior to his release and didn't bring up any allegations of police misconduct at the time.

We spoke with Paul's attorney, Bobby Samini, who tells TMZ ... "My client commends the City Attorney for their determination in this matter. It is without doubt that Mr. Rodriguez was innocent and never possessed any controlled substance."