Capitals Serving Alex Ovechkin-Themed Pretzel During Playoff Run

Capitals fans looking for a few more carbs to fuel their fandom during Washington's upcoming postseason run are in luck ... the team just revealed it's offering its supporters a massive pretzel during games -- that's Alex Ovechkin-themed!!

"The Great 8 Pretzel" is making its debut this month at Capital One Arena ... as Washington's NHL squad gets set to face the Canadiens in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment -- which is providing the grub to the arena -- says it's made with homemade dough ... and will come with two sides -- an Old Bay crab dip as well as a spicy cheese dip.

There's also one more Ovechkin-flavored dish Caps backers can nibble on as they cheer on the league's new all-time leading scorer -- some popcorn in a bucket honoring his legacy!

The team will also be serving up some "Blue Line Nachos" on gamedays -- which will rival the "Red Line Attack Nachos" the Ottawa Senators just unveiled for their playoff tilts with the Maple Leafs at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Some NBA fans will be getting creative foods for their trips to games this month too ... as Aramark Sports + Entertainment says the Cleveland Cavaliers will be serving up short rib nachos and a "Cavalanche" cocktail -- which is a unique Cleveland take on a paloma.