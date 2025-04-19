DeMar DeRozan Gets In Physical Altercation In Sushi Restaurant, On Video

Play video content TMZSports.com

Looks like NBA player DeMar DeRozan got more than he ordered at a sushi place Friday night ... 'cause we have video of him getting into a heated altercation.

Check it out -- he's clearly PO'd as he gets physical with another male who's lying on the ground with his legs sticking straight up in the air. The fight looks pretty serious ... the Sacramento Kings small forward is going after the man, but is held off by another person in a suit.

Once the other party is back on his feet, he demands his phone be handed over, which seems to infuriate DeMar ... who lunges at him.

A woman in a gray sweatsuit pleads with the pro athlete to let the other man go ... saying he's "not worth it."

The video ends with DeMar backing into another section of the restaurant as the man he had on the ground yells for his phone to be handed over.

Though the video ends there, the situation persisted. Police confirm to TMZ they responded to an incident involving DeMar around 10:30 Friday evening at Yume Sushi in Calabasas ... and that an investigation is open.

An eyewitness tells TMZ the altercation blew up after the man in the shorts shoved a phone with a bright light in DeMar's face ... which the basketball player then knocked out of his hand.

The eyewitness says he watched the man in shorts enter an ambulance after sustaining injuries from the fight ... which sent glass and cutlery flying off tables.